A care home has been given a positive rating in Gloucestershire.
The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.
The latest data from the CQC shows Horton House Residential Care Home – a residential care home – was awarded a 'good' rating on August 30. Its latest inspection was on August 8 2018.
A service is given a 'good' rating when it is judged to be performing well against the CQC's criteria.