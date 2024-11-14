THE COTSWOLDS Dogs and Cats Home (CDCH) is running a new campaign called the ‘Big Give Christmas Campaign’ to raise money for the animals’ vital vet care at a difficult time.
The campaign runs from 12pm on Tuesday, December 3, to 12pm Tuesday, December 10, where you can donate online.
A CDCH spokesperson said: “No animal should suffer alone, especially during the festive season. The Cotswolds Dogs and Cats Home is here to support and protect animals in need. Not just for Christmas, but for life.”
All donations made to the campaign are eligible to be doubled from a £6000 match funding-pot pledged by The Reed Foundation, St James Place and Mortgage Habitat.