The founding father George Fox, came twice to Ross, as he recorded in his Journal in 1663… “and then I passed to Ross and had a meeting. And then to Hereford, and had a meeting at the inn…and Friends were established upon Christ their foundation and rock of the ages” and again “in 1668…went to Ross that night and had a meeting there at James Merrick’s.” ⚫ The Story of the Quakers in Ross was published in 2022, by Logaston Press, copies of which are available from Friends Meeting House, and Rossiter’s Books, priced at £10.