Nationally there have been 38 Quaker MPs since Joseph Pease first took his Parliamentary seat in 1862, followed by John Bright in 1868 who rose to become a cabinet minister. The first elected non-conformist MP was actually John Archdale of the Whig party, elected in1698, but as a Nonconformist not allowed to take his seat. The last local Quaker politician was Molly Scott Cato as MEP for the South West who served in Brussels from 2014-2020.