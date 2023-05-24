LOCAL historians and writers are coming together to celebrate women in the Forest with a talk on the “lumberjills” of the Second World War this week.
Organised by the Dean Writers Circle, the event called ‘Women in the Forest’ features a talk by author Joanna Foat at Staunton Village Hall on Wednesday, May 31.
Joanna’s works on the ‘lumberjills’ of the UK explore and celebrate the role women have played in forestry over the years, including a novel set in the Forest of Dean.
A description of the event reads: “Joanna is the author of two books relating to the role of lumberjills in the UK.
“The first, ‘Lumberjills: The Forgotten Army’, explores the history of The Women’s Timber Corps in the Second World War, where thousands of members felled and crosscut trees by hand, operated sawmills, and ran whole forestry sites.
“In 2022, Joanna released her novel, ‘The Lumberjills, Stronger Together’, based on her research and set in the Forest of Dean, where women trained at the Parkend Forestry Training School, now the Dean Field Studies Centre.
“This is a talk to appeal to historians and writers. After Joanna’s talk, DWC members will read their pieces in prose and poetry to celebrate Women in the Forest. A full evening!”
The Dean Writers Circle hosts regular meetings, workshops and events geared towards providing support, advice and inspiration to members to improve their writing skills.
Tickets for this week’s event cost £5 and are available on the door.
The event starts at 7.30pm.
Joanna’s books will also be available to purchase on the night.