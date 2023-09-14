TWO years of fundraising for a place where children undergoing cancer treatment can go to make memories with their families culminated last week as Chepstow’s Noah Herniman officially opened his holiday retreat.
When Noah, 17, was diagnosed with an inoperable tumour at the core of his brain two years ago, he decided that instead of raising funds to travel abroad for treatment which could have little impact on his condition, he wanted to give other families on similar journeys the opportunity to spend some quality time together by creating a holiday home he would call ‘Noah’s Retreat’.
And having raised thousands through a range of activities locally, Noah was able to officially open the retreat in Burnham-on-Sea on Saturday (September 8).
He was joined by his family and supporters - including dad Nigel and mum Shelley - for the grand opening, for which he cut a ribbon across the entrance to the holiday lodge bearing a special ‘Noah’s Retreat’ plaque.
Going forward, the retreat will be run by the Kids Cancer Charity who will enable children going through cancer treatment to spend time away there with their families.
But the fundraising doesn’t end here, with £10,000 needed every year to cover ground rental for the retreat.
The opening comes as Noah is about to start a tough 80 weeks of combination chemotherapy in the hope of slowing the tumour down.
He completed 74 weeks in March, but unfortunately the tumour continued to grow throughout treatment.
After reaching the latest milestone in his fundraising mission, Noah has been described as “amazing” and “an inspiration” by his many supporters on social media and his JustGiving page, which can be found here.
His and his family’s efforts to raise money have included organising themed family race day events at Chepstow Racecourse, which were sponsored by a number of local businesses.
He also shaved the head of his teacher whilst still at school to raise funds.
Back in July, Noah received the Young Hero Award in the inaugural Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Review Community Hero Awards for his fundraising efforts over the years, along with a £370 donation to his cause from sponsored elements of the evening.