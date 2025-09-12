CHILDREN found out more about the Romans in Oldcroft in a special event.
The afternoon featured a guided walk along the Dean Road and a re-enactment of a clash between Romans and British tribes.
The event was organised by the Nedscroft Community Heritage Group who are using their phone box museum as the focus for sharing the heritage of the Oldcroft, Neds Top and the surrounding area.
The children’s drama was led by Jim Dean and Kathryn Watson and culminated in a ‘pizza dance’.
After returning from the walk, children were treated to a performance of the drama followed by a pizza party.
The event was opened by archeologist Mark Horton, who was a presenter on the BBC series Coast.
