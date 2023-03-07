Ross-on-Wye’s local Dementia support group, Ross Meeting Centre, has received a generous donation from the Blakemore Foundation in the form of a voucher to spend at Spar.
The donation has allowed the group to purchase a substantial amount of chocolate, which will be used to raise funds for their cause.
Volunteer Anne Morris, has been knitting covers for creme eggs and chocolate oranges for many years to sell to raise funds for the group. With the donation from the Blakemore Foundation, Ross Meeting Centre will have an abundance of chocolate to sell, which will go towards supporting those living with dementia and their families and carers.
The group thanks the Blakemore Foundation and Tom, the Store Manager, for their generous donation.
For those interested in becoming a Friend of Ross Meeting Centre and learning more about their work contact Elaine Leney, coordinator, on 07506 992971 or email [email protected] Supporters can follow the group’s Facebook page and view their video on YouTube to stay up-to-date with the latest news.