Literary history, relating to King Arthur was given a boost on the 16th September 1856 when a stranger arrived in Caerleon and rented a room at this riverside inn. Some years later, a local chronicler, J. Cummings Walters recalled that this man was ‘quiet and unobtrusive, but soon attracted attention because of his very reserved and secluded habits. Frequently he would leave the building early in the morning, and go no one knew whither, and on his return partake of slight refreshment and retire to his room until next morning. It was soon recognised that he was fond of long walks, and there was not a hill in the neighbourhood up whose sides he did not climb.