There were some lively baroque pieces by Bach, Telemann, and the little known English composer John Ramish, who is so little known that no-one knows how to pronounce his name. The trio rescued Ramish from obscurity with his Sonata in B Minor, which was just as lively and interesting as the works of the other two composers of the late 17th and early 18th Century, Georg Telemann and Johann Sebastian Bach, which were performed at the event.