CHRISTIANS from across Cinderford came together on Good Friday for an open air service in the town centre.
The service was organised by Cinderford Churches Together which represents nine churches in the town and Littledean.
The service featured prayers, hymns, Bible reading relating the events of the first Easter and music from the Salvation Army band.
Pastor Tim Cracknell spoke about what being Christian meant for him, including time he spent working in Jerusalem near the places that have direct links to Easter.
He said: “There are nine churches in Cinderford and Littledean that cover all the different denominations.
We are doing a service in The Triangle to reflect on what Good Friday means.
“Good Friday is good because Sunday is coming, Easter Sunday when Jesus rose from the dead.
“It is a way to celebrate Easter and to remind everyone that Jesus really did die and really did rise from the dead,”