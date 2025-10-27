A MAIN road in the centre of Caldicot has been closed because of a leaking water pipe.
Church Road, one of the main routes between the town and Caerwent, will closed until, and including, Wednesday (October 29), between 8am and 5pm while it is fixed by Welsh Water.
The closere is from the junction with Chepstow Road to the Ebbw Road roundabout.
A diversion is in place around the Caldicot by-pass and through Dewstow and Caerwent.
Anyone needing further information should contact Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water: 0800 052 0145 or 0800 052 0130 out of hours, quoting ref 97127299.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.