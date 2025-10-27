Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
• A449, from 8pm July 28 2025 to 6am May 14 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 both directions, junction 8 to M50, junction 4, entry slip road and lane closures for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley - two-way traffic lights electrical works.
• A40, from 9pm October 29 to 6am October 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Birdwood, traffic lights for drainage works.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on November 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley traffic lights in place for BT works.
• M4, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for electrical works.
• A417, from 9pm November 5 to 6am November 7, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip road closed for drainage works, diversion for exit slip to continue northbound, M5, exit, junction 11a, turn and re-join M5 southbound, exit, junction 12. Alternatively exit at M5, junction 13 and follow A38 northbound to junction 12, diversion for entry slip via M5 to junction 13 and return northbound.
• M4, from 10pm November 7 to 8pm November 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to junction 1 weekend carriageway closure for structures works, , diversion via - M48 westbound to M4 J23A, M4 eastbound, Prince of Wales Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.