POLICE are urging dog owners in the Cinderford area to remain vigilant following reports that homes have been marked with ribbons recently.
It is thought that the ribbons have been left outside properties of dog owners, potentially by criminals looking to return later to steal the dogs.
Forest Poilice say the ribbons have been left outside homes in Barleycorn Square in the town, near the Miners Welfare playing fields.
Officers have increased patrols in the area as a result.
The force tweeted last Wednesday (May 31): “Multiple reports have been made about ribbon being left outside properties of dog owners in Barley Corn Square, Cinderford.
“Police will be increasing patrols in and around the area. Please remain vigilant and report anything suspicious via the appropriate means”.