CINDERFORD Rugby Club has been granted planning permission to install a state-of-the-art 3G pitch in a £1.35 million project set to transform facilities at the club's Dockham Road home.
The upgrade is being fully funded by Peter Bell, CEO of K W Bell Group, with the backing of his wife Yvonne and daughters Natalie and Nicola. The Bell family has a long-standing connection to the club, with Mr Bell serving as President for 19 years.
Mr Bell said the investment would provide players of all ages with a consistent, high-quality playing surface that would benefit the club and the wider community: “I’ve been President of this club for 19 years, travelled to countless games, and seen pitches in all sorts of conditions—some fantastic, others barely playable. I know just how much a great facility means to a club, to its players, and to the local community. This 3G pitch is about ensuring that Cinderford Rugby Club has the best possible platform to thrive.”
The pitch will be built to World Rugby’s regulation 22 standard and feature a carbon-neutral synthetic surface with advanced drainage and shock-absorbing layers to improve player safety.
Unlike grass pitches, the 3G surface will be playable in all weather conditions and require far less maintenance.
The project represents a significant boost to grassroots rugby in the Forest of Dean, with the facility set to be used by Cinderford's junior teams as well as the club's senior squads. It is also expected to provide opportunities for local schools and community groups.
The club will host an official launch event in March, inviting members, players, parents, and the wider community to learn more about the development.
Cinderford Rugby Club and Mr Bell thanked the Forest of Dean Planning Department and everyone involved behind the scenes for helping bring the project to life.