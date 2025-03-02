Mr Bell said the investment would provide players of all ages with a consistent, high-quality playing surface that would benefit the club and the wider community: “I’ve been President of this club for 19 years, travelled to countless games, and seen pitches in all sorts of conditions—some fantastic, others barely playable. I know just how much a great facility means to a club, to its players, and to the local community. This 3G pitch is about ensuring that Cinderford Rugby Club has the best possible platform to thrive.”