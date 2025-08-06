CINDERFORD Town will observe the 80th anniversary of Victory over Japan (VJ) Day from 9am on Friday, August 15.
Cinderford Town Council along with Royal British Legion Cinderford Branch and Cinderford Churches have organised the day.
It will start at the flagpole of St Annals House, Belle Vue Road at 9am for the flagraising, with some light refreshments in the Golden Lion. At 12pm (midday), there will be a two-minute silence, a service and wreath laying.
Cinderford Town Council said it will: “Mark the day Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945 which ended the Second World War. You are all invited to attend.”
More information can be found via Cinderford Town Council’s social media and online.
