STAFF at a scrap business in Cinderford have been rewarded for their top customer service in the last five years having garnered thousands of five-star reviews.
The team at Abbey Scrap Cars, which is based on Forest Vale Industrial Estate, celebrated their 5,000th customer review this month.
And owner Jim Maguire is beaming with pride as an impressive 98 per cent of the reviews have been five stars.
Launched in 2017, the business began asking their customers to leave reviews through their website two years ago.
In that time, they have legally scrapped over 15,300 vehicles whilst conforming to the Environment Agencies strict standards.
Adminstrators Jo and Michelle have personally responded to each review.
To celebrate the landmark rating, all staff from administration to drivers and yard staff have been rewarded with a thankyou bonus from the management for all their “fantastic” work.
To mark the occasion further, the team were presented with a celebration cake which was specially made by Coleford baker Caked up.
Jim commented: “‘It is so pleasing when I sit down to read the reviews.
“It’s great to know that the high levels of customer service from all the staff are valued by our customers.
“I am proud of each staff member, and I think that they deserve to be congratulated’.