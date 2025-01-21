THE curtain goes up on three special performances by The Wesley Players this weekend.
Their panto, Snow White, is back at the place – The Wesley in Cinderford – where it all began for the group’s 70th anniversary year.
Producer Lynn Teague said they were “thrilled” to be back at The Wesley, the former Methodist church which has been refurbished by Cinderford Town Council.
She said: “I believe we are the oldest panto group in the Forest.
“It started when George Bull and Billy Hall thought it would be a good idea to put on a panto to give the Sunday School children something to do in the long winter months.
“Since then we’ve had generations of families involved: the Worgans, the Byatts, the Teagues, the Bullens and some of us have racked up nearly 50 years.
“The early pioneers have left us with a legacy of backcloths, scenery, costumes and scripts, some of which are used to this very day.”
The script for the show was written many years ago by Elsie Olivey and has been updated by Lynn.
“I wonder if Elsie ever wondered that in 2025 we would still be using her scripts and costumes?
“We really thrilled to be back at The Wesley for our 70th anniversary.
“Panto is magic and wonder and we're very proud that we keep it traditional.”
The show is produced by Lynn and Louise Mullen and features Lily Gardiner in the title role and Laura Hyde as Prince Rupert.
Lynn said the group was grateful to Cinderford Town Council for its continued support, Santok Singh for the use of The Oaklands for rehearsals and to David Brooks Removals and NPS Drylining for their assistance.
The show runs from Friday to Sunday (January 24-26) and the Players have produced a special 70th anniversary programme.