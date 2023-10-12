It goes on to say “The backlog of known maintenance issues is estimated at £4 million plus. The backlog of building obstructions will cost over £532,000 if dealt with by legal order. Annually there is a need for at least £452,151 to be spent on maintaining the network to replace signage, bridges, gates & some surfacing (not including backlog of issues and revenue costs like staff, or cutting programmes) to keep the asset in optimum condition”.