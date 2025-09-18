TV STAR Clare Balding was out walking the grounds of The Kymin overlooking Monmouth last week, accompanied by members of the public and their dogs, following the launch of her new novel inspired by the local area.
The journalist, author and sports broadcaster, famous for covering horse racing and the Olympics, took to the National Trust beauty spot to meet residents and sign copies of Pastures New – which is dedicated to Sue Butler, the widow of former Wales rugby captain, rugby commentator and Raglan resident Eddie Butler.
Despite the rainy weather, the community came together and had the pleasure of walking around the iconic Round House and Naval Temple site.
And the Beacon was able to ask about the inspiration for her debut novel – which tells the tale of Alex, whose life is turned upside down when she inherits a decrepit farm, and which Clare developed on countryside walks with Sue.
Your new novel is set in Monmouthshire – how did your own experiences and visits to the area influence the story and its characters?
“I think hugely. I wanted to write about this area, I’ve got a great friend who lives in Monmouthshire and so it was her friends and her experiences.
“It’s a beautiful landscape and it's wonderful to represent that.
“Walking is a very significant thing in the book. I love the area, and I also wanted to make the point that the pubs around here are really good, the food is really good and most are dog friendly and so it’s a great place to visit.”
In your new book, what’s the story or message you most wanted readers to take away?
“I think it’s that if you’re in a situation or a job that doesn’t make you feel fulfilled and you don’t love, you are allowed to change what you’re doing.
“I think for a lot of people, you can make change yourself, don’t feel you have to settle, for something that isn’t you.
“Also don’t let love pass you by and for a lot of people it takes a while to realise who you are.”
Looking back, which story or interview taught you the most about being a journalist?
“When you cover big multi-sport live events like an Olympic Games, you’ve got to know a lot, but you’ve also got to be listening and to keep watching, and I think there's a real difference between observing from a distance and being in an event, feeling and experiencing it.
“London 2012 was a massive opportunity for me, so I really went for it in terms of embracing the whole experience and that taught me a lot.”
What advice would you give to someone wanting to get into broadcasting or journalism today?
“You have the massive benefit of being able to film, edit, basically broadcast yourself, not waiting for someone to give you that chance, so do a lot of it.
“You have the benefit of Youtube, Tiktok and Instagram that really encourage you to be creative, so take that chance and get used to the sound of your voice, be confident with your voice.
“Pick the things you care about and go after them.”
