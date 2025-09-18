A FOREST of Dean man launched a brand new menu on Friday, September 12, at his Chepstow business, in an effort to promote healthy living and sourcing local produce.
Scott Edwards, born in Lydney, owns the Stone Rock Lodge on Chepstow’s Upper Church Street. The business has a healthy living ethos, offering guests the use of a sauna, 12 en-suite rooms, and regular classes like yoga and pilates in its wellness centre.
However, Scott wanted to move the menu, known as the stag and dough menu, in-line with this healthy ethos, whilst also using locally-sourced produce such as wild boar and venison. The concept of healthy living and sourcing locally is something Scott has always been a supporter of, and connects to the ‘eat local, think global’ scheme.
Scott Edwards said: “We’re trying to connect the business to the Forest of Dean and Wye Valley. Our message is positive, it's to eat healthy, live healthy and connect with nature.
“Because I played sports from a young age, I’ve always been health and fitness conscious, and studied sports science at university.
“When considering adding new things to the menu, we wanted to make it as local as possible.”
Scott formerly played rugby for Lydney and Gloucester, before heading out to play in Italy, which originally inspired the award-winning Neopolitan wood fired pizzas to the menu. These continue to be on offer, along with the new choices.
Scott also clarified that sourcing Forest of Dean and Wye Valley meat is done ethically. For example, as the new menu states, deer populations in the Forest have surged due to a lack of natural predators, so careful and controlled culling helps to rebalance the ecosystem, protecting the future of the Forest.
Scott said: “I’ve been on nature recovery courses for the last few years, and it’s really hammered home that we haven’t got balance of the ecosystem. As the deer population has exploded without natural predators, they are eating all of the saplings and new growth of the UK forests, meaning we have aging forests. While it sounds counterintuitive because we are not for the killing of animals - as we offer vegan and vegetarian options - they have to be culled, but in an ethical way in their natural environment.”
Guests have the option to enjoy everything the business has to offer, or they can simply enjoy a quality local meal there.
Andrew Croft-Brown, Executive Chef at the business said: “We’re trying to do our bit for the planet whilst using local stuff.
“I love the wild boar nachos, they’re amazing and the wild boar and venison ragu is world-class.”
The restaurant’s opening times are Monday to Thursday between 4pm and 9pm, Friday 4pm to 9.30pm, Saturday 12pm to 9.30pm, and Sunday: 12pm to 9pm.
If you want to find out more, you can keep up to date with Stone Rock Lodge on social media or go to its website. You can also call 01291 621616 for restaurant enquiries or 01291 622189 for accommodation enquiries.
