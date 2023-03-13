COLEFORD’S annual literary festival kicked off at the end of February with a special performance from English folk favourite Robb Johnson.
The town’s Festival of Words will continue to offer up something for everyone in the coming weeks with an array of poetry, music, storytelling and comedy events planned.
Hailed by The Guardian as being unafraid to “stand up for the contemporary protest song”, singer-songwriter Robb Johnson has received widespread acclaim from English folk afficianados over the years, with the subject matter of his songs ranging from his own family history to the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.
He performed at a recent ‘Last Thursday’ night at Broadwell’s Evergreen Hall to kick off the festival, and also hosted a songwriting session at Coleford’s Cafe 16 with members of the Coleford Welcomes Walkers group.
He even had time to pop in for a browse at Coleford’s bookshop, Forest Books and Crafts.
The festival events are spread across the next few months and include two “poetry-spiced” stand-up comedy gigs at The Art of Coffee in town, with the first one taking place tonight (Wednesday, March 15) and the second on April 19.
Both events begin at 7pm and entry costs £5, with guests “guaranteed a full package of words”.
Other events include Americana trio Medicine Creek and world jazz outfit Radio Banska at the Evergreen, on March 30 and April 20 respectively.
Bristol-based Medicine Creek describe themselves as “whiskey-soaked bluegrass”, and have gained a cult following over the years for their “adrenaline-fuelled” live act and “gospel-flavoured harmonies”.
Instrumental jazz quintet Radio Banska are described as “a delight of fusion jazz” which is “often surreal, always hard-driving”.
Also planned is a talk dubbed ‘Writing Historical Novels’ with famed authors Andrew Taylor and Alis Hawkins on April 4.
Forest-based Andrew Taylor is the author of acclaimed historical and crime novels ‘Ashes of London’ and ‘The American Boy’, while Alis Hawkins is known for her popular ‘Teifi Valley Coroner’ series.
To end the festival, a big finale performance of storytelling show ‘Three Acres and a Cow’ is set for Sunday May 7 at Coleford Baptist Church.