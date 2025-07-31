COLEFORD Medical Practice have announced they will be merging with Blakeney Surgery on August 1 to become Dean Medical Practice.
From this merge Coleford Medical Practice said it will require an update to their clinical system which will take place on August 4.- during this time patients will have reduced services.
The practices hope by merging it will improve the services and ensure there is stability for the patients and staff.
Therefore, during the system merger the practice has said they will have limited access to systems, so they have asked for patients to only contact the practice if it is urgent.
They have asked patients to consider going to the chemist first if they are experiencing common symptoms such as cold, cough, sore throat for advice.
Pharmacists can now provide treatment or some form of prescription for medicine if required for seven common conditions, however each prescription depends on the age of eligibility.
The practice has stated they will not be able to process any routine repeats of medication between the August 1 and 4 so they ask that patients order any medication which they require in advance, and they will be distributing supplies in advance if it's appropriate to minimise disruption.
Online services will be switched off during July 30 and will be unavailable until August 8.
