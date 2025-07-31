GWENT police are appealing for information to find Roland Baddeley, from Llandogo, Monmouthshire, who has been reported as missing.
Roland, 60, was reported as missing to the police on Wednesday July 30. However, the last confirmed sighting they have of him was in Monmouth in the first week of June.
He is described as of large build, approximately 5ft 8 with short grey thin hair and blue eyes. He usually wears outdoor clothing, walking shoes and a rain jacket.
Roland also has links to York.
Anyone with any information on Roland’s whereabouts is asked to call the police on 101 or send them a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500242361.
Roland is also urged to get in touch with the police.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.