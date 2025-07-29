FOREST of Dean emergency services are continuing on the Skillzone on Tour roadshow, following a successful day at Cinderford Skate Park on Friday, July 25.
Police said the aim of the roadshow is to raise awareness of antisocial behaviour and associated risks among young people and provide preventative education on key community safety topics.
Future events to find the services are set for Wednesday, July 30 at Lydney Skate Park, Thursday, July 31 at Bream West Dean Centre, Thursday August 7 at Newent Lake grounds, and Wednesday August 20 at Sedbury’s King Alfreds Road.
All events are scheduled between 11am and 3pm, and will educate whilst delivering fun, visible engagement using Fire and Rescue vehicles with interactive sessions.
