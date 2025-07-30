Police helicopters searched the Monnow Valley near Monmouth as a search was launched to find Harley Van-Outen, 32, from Waterlooville in Portsmouth.
Two National Police Air Service helicopters were seen over the Monnow Valley area between Rockfield and Tregate on the afternoon and evening of Tuesday July 22, while one returned to scour the area next day.
Gwent Police announced around 10pm on the Tuesday they were searching for Ms Van-Outen, who had last been seen in the Rockfield area around 8.30am that morning, amid concerns “for her welfare”.
But after a request for any update from the Beacon, they confirmed on Tuesday evening, July 29, that she had in fact been found.
