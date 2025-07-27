A MAN died following a collision on the A4136 between Coleford and Monmouth on Friday night (July 25).
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 11pm, police were made aware of a serious collision involving the driver of a car and a pedestrian on the A4136 near Staunton.
“Officers attended the incident along with the ambulance service and the pedestrian, a man aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital to be checked over and he has since been discharged.
“A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
“Road closures which were in place while collision investigators examined the scene have now been lifted.
“Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.
“They are also asking anyone who may have seen a person in the road in the area between 9.30pm and 11pm to contact police if they haven't already done so.”
Information can be submitted by completing the online www.gloucestershire.police.uk ‘tell us about’ form quoting incident 531 of 25 July.
