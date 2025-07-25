POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a man strangled a teenage girl unconscious on a.cycle path in Coleford.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: “The assault is reported to have taken place on Saturday, May 31, at around 7.30pm on the cycle path which runs behind the Texaco garage on Old Station Way.
“The 16-year-old girl was walking on the path with a friend when they came across two unknown males, believed to be aged either in their late teens or early 20s, who were arguing.
“The girl attempted to de-escalate the argument when one of the males turned on her, putting his hands around her neck until she lost consciousness.
“Following the incident, the girl regained consciousness and was taken to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital as a precaution. Although she sustained no serious injuries, she was very distressed by what the male did.
“Investigating officers would now like to speak to the two males in connection with the incident.”
The first male is described as white, 16 to 18 years old and around 5ft 9ins to 6ft in height. He had tanned skin and blond hair and was wearing a green tracksuit.
The second male is also described as white, aged 17 to 20 and around 5ft 9ins to 6ft tall.
He had brown hair shaved at the bottom and longer on top and facial stubble. He was wearing all-black clothing including cargo trousers.
The force spokesperson added: “Officers would like to speak to anyone who was walking on the cycle path who may have seen what happened, or was in the area of the golf course and local football pitch between the hours of 7pm and 8.30pm that evening.
“They are also keen to hear from a member of the public who stopped and helped the girl following the assault.
“Forensic, house-to-house and CCTV enquiries have taken place in the area and officers are now appealing for anyone who has dashcam, mobile phone or doorbell footage which they feel is relevant to come forward.”
Information can be provided by completing the following form and quoting incident 13 of 1 June: www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/
