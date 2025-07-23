COUNCIL education chiefs have issued a statement over fears of school closure plans, following community concerns that moves were in hand to close Kymin View Primary in Wyesham, Monmouth, and replace it with the new Welsh medium school based at Overmonnow.
A Monmouthshire Council spokesperson said this evening (Wednesday, July 26) says: “Following concerns expressed by some members of the community regarding the future of Kymin View Primary School, the county council wishes to clarify that there are no plans to close Kymin View or any other school within the county.”
Councillor Laura Wright, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, said: “I have been sorry to hear of the concern and anxiety in Monmouth prompted by rumours circulating online and in the local media and I would like to offer some reassurance.
“There is a higher than average number of vacant school places in Monmouth primary schools at present and that is an issue that needs addressing.
“As you would expect, there have been some very early stage conversations about the low pupil numbers in some of our schools and the challenge that this presents.
“Having those discussions is the right and responsible thing for us to do.
"Monmouthshire County Council, schools, parents and members of the community will need to work together to think about how we address surplus places in our schools.
“However, I have been very clear that school closures are not part of the solution. We are also not proposing to remove English medium education from Kymin View.”
Fears that it would be replaced by the Welsh medium school were sparked by a proposed council “statutory consultation” on the Monmouth schools cluster.
A report authored by Matt Jones is scheduled to go before MCC’s cabinet to discuss the way forward for the cluster of schools in Monmouth – Osbaston, Overmonnow, Ysgol Gwmraeg Trefnwy and Kymin View..
Overmonnow School currently has the town’s first Welsh-speaking school with around 20 pupils on register with 11 accepted places for Reception 2025 and 9 accepted places for September Nursery 2025.
And parents in Wyesham expressed fears this week that Kymin View could be earmarked for conversion into the Welsh-medium school because of its surplus spaces – it has a capacity for 210 pupils, but according to the 2024 Estyn report, only had 147 on register.
In a letter seen by the Beacon that was sent by Kymin View’s headteacher Sally-Ann Wright prior to the council statement, she has also reassured parents and carers that “no decisions have been made to close any of the schools at this stage.”
A Monmouthshire County Council Spokesperson confirmed officers met with headteachers, staff and governors from the four schools to share the relevant data with them and explain the rationale to consider the surplus places and the need to plan accordingly. It was made clear to attendees that there was no preferred option at this time.
Headteacher Mrs Wright urged patience until the consultation “and if at this stage we need to oppose, we will.
“The earliest that any changes to any of the four schools could be implemented would be September 2027.
“We therefore asked that you work with us to keep our numbers as high as possible so local authority offices and cabinet members see that we value our school,” she added.
Former parent governor Karen Nugent, having served on the governing body during the planning and construction of Kymin View, and later as a parent governor, knows first-hand the thought and care that went into building a school to serve the community for generations.
“My grandchild has since had a wonderful experience in the nursery, and I am deeply concerned by the suggestion that Kymin View could now face closure.
“Should Monmouthshire County Council choose to pursue this course, they must be aware that it will meet considerable resistance from parents and residents in Wyesham.
“The level of worry and uncertainty is growing daily, with rumours spreading and families understandably anxious about the future of their children’s education.
“I’ve already been in touch with several councillors to make sure they appreciate the depth of feeling in the community. This decision will not go unchallenged!”
An MCC spokesperson added: ‘The council has a duty to monitor and manage the number of school places within its communities. There are currently a significant number of surplus places within the Monmouth town area. There is currently no preferred option.
“When further consideration has been given to the position of the four schools we will engage with them prior to any formal process of consultation beginning. This process is set out in two defined stages under the Welsh Government’s School Organisation Code and takes approximately four to five months to complete. Any school impacted by any future proposals will be a full participant in the process."
A petition to support the school can be found at: https://chng.it/Y4jrshJ9Sx
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.