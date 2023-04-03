This year’s Commonwealth Day, themed “forging a sustainable and peaceful common future,” focused on the pursuit of sustainability and peace, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and understanding among the diverse Commonwealth nations. The day marked two significant milestones: the first Commonwealth Day presided over by His Majesty King Charles III as King and Head of the Commonwealth, and the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Commonwealth Charter. This charter outlines the values and principles that unite the 56 member countries, representing one-third of humanity, and serves as a guiding light for cooperation and progress.