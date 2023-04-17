Reflecting on her time as a councillor, Jane noted that her last four-year term has been the most enjoyable and eventful. After being elected Mayor following the 2019 elections, Jane immediately set to work with the Clerk, Town council staff, other councillors, and volunteers to prepare for the visit of the then-Prince of Wales, now King Charles, in November 2019. The event was an opportunity to showcase the vibrant volunteer groups and local food businesses in Ross, with the Market Place filled with excited well-wishers eager to see the future King. Despite the chilly weather, the town pulled together to make the visit a resounding success.