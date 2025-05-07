The May Day Bank Holiday got off to a steamy start as vintage enthusiasts gathered at the Border County Vintage Show two-day show on Vauxhall field.
All the sights and sounds of yesteryear were on display, with vintage cars, tractors and military vehicles all making an appearance in the main ring.
In the line of vintage cars were a pair of fibreglass Bond Bugs (a 750 and 850) as well as a Sunbeam Rapier.
Vintage ERF owner Richard Griffiths was showing his McCain branded ERF, the only one of its kind in McCain’s colours.
As well as a dog show, courtesy of charities All Creatures Great & Small and Greyhound Rescue Wales, visitors were treated to a day of nostalgia courtesy of the Border Counties Vintage Club.