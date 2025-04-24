The Friends of Longhope Church (FOLC) held their annual Easter Lilies fundraiser, a cherished tradition that brought warmth, remembrance, and community spirit to All Saints Church at Easter.
The event featured a stunning display of over 80 Easter lilies, each symbolising hope, renewal, and the joy of Easter.
Every lily was lovingly sponsored in memory of a loved one, with dedications recorded in a special memory book that was available for all to view.
Each sponsored lily also displayed a cross outside around the Easter Garden arranged by Rev Clive Edmonds.
Beryl Griffiths, a well-known local flower demonstrator led the FOLC with the church decorations.
Friends of Longhope Church Chair, Tina Coull, said: “Beryl announced that she had been doing the Easter decorations at Longhope Church for 64 years, a true credit to the community.
“The occasion included a touching ceremony surrounded by the fragrant blooms, followed by light refreshments and friendly fellowship in the church.
“It was a moment for the community to come together in celebration, reflection, and shared purpose.
“Funds raised from the event will go towards the ongoing new path project—an initiative aimed at improving access to the church.
This is just one of many enhancements spearheaded by the group in recent years.
Their efforts have already resulted in major improvements to the building, including the refurbishment of the bell tower, tiling of the chancel and aisle, internal wall repairs, and re-roofing works.
In addition to the fundraiser, All Saints Church hosted a series of services throughout the Easter period.
The Friends of Longhope Church extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed, sponsored lilies, or attended the event.
Tina added: “Their continued support ensures that All Saints Church will remain a vibrant and welcoming place of worship and heritage for generations to come.”