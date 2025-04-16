HUNDREDS of people went back to the future as Steampunk enthusiasts returned to Chepstow last weekend.
Steampunk is a type of science fantasy inspired by the technology, dress and design of the 19th century
People from across the country met up in Chepstow on Saturday (April 12) to show off their creations.
There was music and a market in the Drill Hall in Lower Church Street, a hat competition and a parade to the riverside.
Among the fun competitions was “tea duelling” where a biscuit is dunked to see which one lasts longest before breaking off.
Among the contraptions on show was a “steam powered” figure based on the robot R2D2 from Star Wars.
The creation, which Steve Fearn had brought from Aberystwyth, had smoke coming from a chimney.
He said: “It's made of a lot of Victorian stuff, it's old-fashioned, but it's got modern technology, because it's run on the wheelchair motor.
It's smoking away there with a like an old steam train but it's all done by electronics.
The day was called Return to the Wye in a nod to a previous event back in 2012.
Rachel White, who was one of the organisers of the event, said they were expecting up to 300 people.
She said: “People like to dress up, it a very good friendly, fun scene.
“We've been doing Steampunk for 15 years now, as I say, we did two events in the past called Walks on the Wye, which is why this one has now called Return to the Wye.”
The organisers of this event also assisted with the last Steampunk gathering in Chepstow in 2017.
Rachel added: “We just like Chepstow and we think Chepstow's a lovely place to hold this sort of event.”
