Last month, April saw the start of a new chapter in the running of the 65 bus service between Chepstow and Monmouth as Newport Bus became the new operating company. The electric, eco-friendly buses are larger, accommodating more passengers with wheelchair, buggy and luggage spaces. The Newport Bus App is very useful as it shows the timetables, fares and tracks the bus. There are a few changes to the new timetable but there are some extra services between the two towns.
It is an exciting time, not only for the 65 but for many other bus services in Monmouthshire so please support Newport Bus by continuing to use the buses and encourage family and friends to take trips on the local buses. Numbers still remain very important if the routes are to keep running.
Friends of the 65 Bus are looking forward to assisting Newport Bus in promoting the 65 and continue to make the service a great success for the people who live along the route between Monmouth and Chepstow.
Friday 22nd March saw the last journeys of the 65 bus between Chepstow and Monmouth driven by driver Rob Furnival.
His friendly and caring approach to driving the bus has helped create a real community on this local bus service.
Friends of the 65 Bus arranged for passengers to say farewell and express their gratitude to Rob. The 9.30am arriving into Monmouth was full with passengers, a true reflection of the popularity of Rob, who has been driving the route for eight years and was supportive in the campaign to save the bus from being axed in 2018.
Rob was presented by Friends of the 65 with a ‘This is your Life’ style photograph book showing all the important events on the 65 during his time as driver.
Villagers from Devauden also presented Rob with a photograph of the bus he had driven along the route.
The 65 will continue to run between Chepstow and Monmouth and serve all the villages. Monmouthshire County Council handed the operation of the service to Newport Bus after Easter and the new timetable will commence as of Tuesday 2nd April.