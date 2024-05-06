Last month, April saw the start of a new chapter in the running of the 65 bus service between Chepstow and Monmouth as Newport Bus became the new operating company. The electric, eco-friendly buses are larger, accommodating more passengers with wheelchair, buggy and luggage spaces. The Newport Bus App is very useful as it shows the timetables, fares and tracks the bus. There are a few changes to the new timetable but there are some extra services between the two towns.