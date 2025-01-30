The rural village of Devauden is buzzing with excitement after news of its successful application to the National Lottery for £55,000 towards a playground makeover in the grounds of Hood Memorial Hall near Chepstow.
Much of the existing play equipment is nearing the end of its life and does not cater adequately for younger children and those with disabilities.
Plans for an exciting range of new equipment were drawn up after a 16 month period of consultation with local children and their parents during which they were asked for a wish list for their new playground. Top of the list were swings and slides, a trampoline and multiplay towers for younger as well as older children.
Richard May is Chair of Devauden Hall, the charity that manages Hood Memorial Hall and its grounds and which is making its own significant contribution towards the redevelopment costs. He said: “Thanks to the National Lottery, the children’s wishes will now come true. This really is the most wonderful news for all those who use the playground and a terrific boost for our village.”
Richard also paid tribute to the five local parents and grandparents, all volunteers, who set up an action group to drive the redevelopment campaign. He said: “This is a great example of our community at its best. The action group has worked tirelessly on behalf of others to provide a balanced range of facilities which are currently lacking. Our new playground will enable all children including younger ones and those with disabilities to have fun and enjoy healthy, stimulating outdoor play with friends and siblings.”
The grant from The National Lottery Community Fund, which distributes money raised by National Lottery players for good causes, will enable Hood Memorial Hall to provide safe, secure, zero cost facilities for more parents and care givers, allowing them to entertain their children on their doorstep in an era of escalating prices for travel and paid for activities. Plans for new benches in the playground will mean parents and care givers will be able to socialise with friends and neighbours in a relaxed outdoor setting while their children play.
National Lottery players raise more than £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, The National Lottery Community Fund last year (2023/24) awarded more than half a billion pounds (£686.3 million) of life-changing funding to communities across the UK, supporting more than 13,700 projects to turn their great ideas into reality.