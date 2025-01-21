Monmouthshire County Council is excited to announce the launch of a new platform to strengthen connections with residents and gather valuable feedback.
Let’s Talk Monmouthshire is a digital platform designed to provide a welcoming environment for discussions about local policies, community issues and services.
The platform will serve as a central hub for various engagement activities, discussions and consultations being run by the council.
In addition to the online platform, Let’s Talk Monmouthshire will be represented through face-to-face events, forums, people’s panels and printed materials, ensuring that all
residents and partners can engage with the council.
Let's Talk Monmouthshire aims to make it easier to engage with the wide range of service areas within the council. It will also encourage collaboration with local community groups to tailor services to their needs.
Residents are encouraged to visit www.letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk to register and become part of the Let’s Talk community.
By joining, you will be among the first to receive important updates regarding consultations and events as soon as they happen.
From Thursday 23rd January, residents will also be able to provide feedback on the council’s draft budget saving proposals for 2025-26.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “Let’s Talk Monmouthshire is more than a new website. The platform will allow us to further our residents’ opportunities to engage with us on the issues and policies that affect them. As a council, we are dedicated to listening to our residents, ensuring that services are run in a way that is needed within the community.
“Let’s Talk Monmouthshire will also enhance the offline opportunities for residents to provide their views through face-to-face events and forums.
The council is dedicated to capturing the diverse perspectives of Monmouthshire’s communities and is eager to share the various ways residents can engage through this new platform.