ROTARY District 1100 will be recognising the completion of the Source of Life Project at the Shire Hall in Monmouth at 7pm on the 23rd January
Rotarian Drewe Lacey walked with his daughter, Harriet along the 146 miles with 11,219 feet of ascents and was accompanied by other Rotarians and friends along the route.
Drewe - a former Ross-on-wye mayor and member of Monmouth Rowing Club – raised a net amount of £10,600 with 50 per cent to each of Gist Cancer UK (a little known cancer which Drewe has) and for Citizen Science on the River Wye, supporting the Wye Alliance and The Friends of the River Wye in particular.
The occasion will be the opportunity to hand over cheques to representatives of the Beneficiaries, to celebrate our working together and also to give thought to future environmental initiatives.