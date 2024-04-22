The Chepstow Rugby Club does a great job in training and raising the fitness level of the young persons in our area. Their facilities are generally very good but in one area their standards fell well below par and that was in the gents loo. Water had penetrated the old building that was becoming unusable. So, the Rugby Club approached Chepstow Rotary for help and a substantial donation was made. As a result of this and other donations the loo is now very shipshape as the photos show and so those fit young persons can now use the loo with confidence.