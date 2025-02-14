RESIDENTS have raised concerns via social media community groups about a rise in suspicious behaviour.
The concerns come at a time when police have urged vigilance for quad bike security, and following a number of break-ins in the Forest of Dean.
A police spokesperson said: “There have been reports on village Facebook pages of suspicious behaviour around vehicles, homes and businesses. We are asking that if you do see something suspicious, please report it, and don't assume that someone else already has.
“If you see it happening, please call 999, or if you find evidence that someone may have tried to gain entry at an earlier time, please call 101 or use the online reporting form.”
Community safety advice is also available online.