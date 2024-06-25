The build-up to the 2024 Mitcheldean Festival continued at The Lamb with an engaging concert featuring eight acts.
Self-styled “crazy ukulele lady” Anouska Wheeler kicked off the evening with a selection of songs that took us all back to the days of the V Festival. Husband and wife duo Lightly Twned performed an eclectic mix of folk and comedy which had the audience in stitches.
They were followed by the versatile G&T, who played some Cajun classics using a range of instruments.
With accomplished guitar playing and powerful vocals Julie and Doug provided an emotional set comprising of some great American songs.
On fifth were None the Wiser, a popular duo from Cheltenham, who performed their own compositions with acoustic guitar and fine harmonies.
The dynamic Missing Cat was a quartet encompassing guitar, keyboards and dramatic vocals, enthralling the audience with a range of popular favourites.
Weston’s Terry Gibson and Tony Morris have performed together for many years and their intricate and strong vocals augmented tunes well played on guitar and mandolin.
The evening was rounded up by a stirring and skilful performance from Kan Koth, with a mix of self-penned and popular songs.
Along with beautiful vocal harmonies, Toby’s intricate guitar melodies and Saara’s fine mandolin playing combined to enthral the crowded audience, who sung along and gave prolonged and well-deserved applause at the end of the four hour show.
This Summer Concert was the third of five in the 2024 Mitcheldean Festival programme, with the main events taking place in the third weekend in July,.
They start with an acoustic concert at 7pm in Mitcheldean Church on Friday, July, where seven acts will perform, along with three finalists of the Dick Brice Memorial Songwriting Competition.
On Saturday, July 20 the main concert will be held at the same venue, with 10 acts playing between 4pm and 9pm, including Newent’s “Gods of Rock” Ironeyeser.
In addition to musical concerts and sessions, the Festival also features the Village Fete, Morris Dancing and busking, a barn dance, the Poetry Festival events on Saturday, and on Sunday the Folk Walk and comedy at The Jolter Press.
The 32-page official souvenir programme is on sale at Mitcheldean Library and other outlets, and further details can be found on the Mitcheldean Festival Facebook page (www.facebook.com/MitcheldeanFestival) and the Festival website (www.mitcheldeanfestival.fod.uk)