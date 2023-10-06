Monmouthshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr. Paul Griffiths said: “I would like to thank all responsible dog owners. The proposed Public Spaces Protection Order aims to ensure that all public spaces are safe for residents and visitors of our wonderful county. Before submitting your comments via the survey, please read through the Draft Public Spaces Protection Order, summary document and FAQs to understand the new Order fully.”