Monmouthshire residents and businesses can now comment on the new proposed Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) on dog controls in the county in a new consultation, which opened on the October, 2; until November, 25.
The PSPO, which is aligned with many others in Wales is being proposed to ensure that public spaces within Monmouthshire are cleaner, healthier and safer places to play, walk, work and visit.
Although the majority of dog owners act responsibly and pick up any fouling by their pet in a public space, the council continues to receive a significant number of complaints regarding issues with dogs in public areas... despite the council's efforts to raise awareness of the anti-social nature of dog fouling
Following a three-month public consultation in 2021, the council has reviewed its current controls by consulting with elected members, sports clubs/associations and key land owners of public spaces.
The new Order aims to introduce five dog controls. Similar controls have been introduced in other Welsh counties, 14 of which currently have a PSPO for dogs.
The five dog controls proposed under the Draft Order are:
- A provision requiring the person in charge of a dog to clean up after it, if it defecates in a public space. This will apply to all public spaces in Monmouthshire.
- A provision requiring the person in charge of a dog in a public space to have an appropriate means (i.e. a dog poo bag) to pick up any faeces deposited by that dog and to show they have a bag(s) if requested to do so by an authorised officer.
- A provision requiring the person in charge of a dog when in a public space to put the dog on a lead of no more than two metres in length when directed to do so by an authorised officer, where the dog is considered to be out of control or causing alarm or distress, or to prevent a nuisance.
- The introduction of dog exclusion areas, identified through consultation as high public health risk areas and requiring further protection from dog fouling. These are typically children’s play areas, marked sports pitches and school/leisure centre grounds.
- The introduction of a number of areas, identified through consultation on a case-by-case basis, where a dog needs to be kept on a lead of no more than two metres in length. These areas can include, for example, cemeteries and skateparks.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr. Paul Griffiths said: “I would like to thank all responsible dog owners. The proposed Public Spaces Protection Order aims to ensure that all public spaces are safe for residents and visitors of our wonderful county. Before submitting your comments via the survey, please read through the Draft Public Spaces Protection Order, summary document and FAQs to understand the new Order fully.”
Following the consultation period, the council will consider all views received and a report will be presented to the Place Scrutiny Committee for pre-decision scrutiny before the Order goes to the Cabinet or Individual Cabinet Member for decision.
To read the draft order and summary, including maps of sites to which the Order will apply and to complete the consultation, please click here.