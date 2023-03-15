MORE than 2,000 children in Gloucestershire have been helped by a county council initiative to support babies and toddlers born in lockdown.
Step Ahead was launched last April to offer support, advice, and activities for families with children born during the height of the pandemic, aiming to reduce the impact of lockdown on babies and toddlers.
Sessions have been available at Children and Families Centres across the county, funded by £919k from the government’s Covid Outbreak Management Fund.
Through the scheme, families in the Forest have been supported by children's charity Barnardo's.
In addition, Gloucestershire Health and Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Health Visiting Team have delivered bespoke advice and support including tailored care and group work to support child development, providing nutritional, sleep and behaviour advice, and supporting child/family relationships and infant mental health.
With the sessions set to stop at the end of March, the council is sharing information on other services available in the county on the Step Ahead webpage.
Cllr Stephen Davies, cabinet member for early years, said, “The Steps Ahead project has achieved its aim of helping young children and their families catch up with early years support, and hopefully this will reduce the impact of lockdown in their lives.
"I’m moved by the feedback we’ve received from parents and carers who have benefitted from Steps Ahead.
“I want to congratulate the project partners and their staff at our children’s centres for providing a central point where parents can connect, find support and friendship, regardless of their background.
"Thank you for supporting so many people and for collaborating in a way which the county council will use to inform future children’s services.”