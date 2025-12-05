FOREST of Dean residents can expect to see more traffic stops in the area this month, as police from across Gloucestershire join forces to launch Operation Limit.
Operation Limit, launched on Monday, December 1, is an annual campaign during the festive period. It looks to educate drivers about the dangers and consequences they could face by getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol and/or drugs. Police said drink and drug driving is one of the main contributors in collisions and is one of the ‘fatal five’ driving offences.
This multi-partnership campaign in Gloucestershire is co-ordinated by Gloucestershire Constabulary, Gloucestershire County Council, Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner.
Cllr Nick Evans, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner and Chair of the Road Safety Partnership said: “Keeping Gloucestershire’s roads safe is a shared responsibility, and this annual campaign is a vital reminder of the dangers posed by drink and drug driving.
“Every decision behind the wheel matters. One reckless choice can cost lives. Drugs can stay in your system for days and there is no ‘safe’ amount of alcohol to consume before driving.
“We urge everyone to plan ahead, make sensible arrangements, and help us protect our communities this festive season. Never get behind the wheel with drink or drugs in your system."
Police said drivers who combine alcohol and drugs are 23 times more likely to be involved in a fatal crash than sober drivers, and the service is aiming to make motorists aware of how long intoxicants stay in their body for.
Enforcement action will also see the Special Constabulary and Camera Enforcement Units conducting a number of proactive operations and Roads Policing officers making targeted patrols in hot spot areas.
Inspector Martyn Murawa from Specialist Operations said: "We have a zero-tolerance approach to drink and drug driving and over the festive period we are focusing our efforts on tackling this issue.
"With festive catch-ups and get-togethers fast approaching, motorists are reminded to plan ahead and think about how they will get home, be it appointing a designated driver, booking a taxi or using public transport. Do not take the risk – it could cost lives.
"We want to do everything we can to ensure the roads of Gloucestershire are as safe as possible this Christmas."
Cllr. Lisa Spivey, Leader of Gloucestershire County Council said: “It’s incredibly sad that people lose their lives or are injured on Gloucestershire’s roads – it’s devastating to our families and communities.
"Please do take extra care this festive season – don’t take risks with alcohol or drugs and enjoy yourself safely.”
Police said if you are concerned someone is drink or drug driving, or is planning to do so, report it immediately by calling 101 or dial 999 if it is an emergency.
You can also report information anonymously to the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.