An extra £15m will be spent on fixing the county’s roads next year as part of the Liberal Democrats’ budget plans for Gloucestershire County Council.
Shire Hall is responsible for maintaining around 3,372 miles of roads in Gloucestershire.
Council leader Lisa Spivey (Lib Dem, South Cerney) says allocating the extra funding for highways is part of the Lib Dems delivering on their election promises.
The total revenue budget for the next financial year is expected to be around £697m to deliver services.
Cllr Spivey says it will include increased support for vulnerable residents, delivery of commitments to nature and climate as well as robust backing of the local economy.
“We live in really challenging times in local government but we are pleased with what we think will be a really good budget for Gloucestershire,” she said.
“Certainly for our new Liberal Democrat administration, we are delivering on those manifesto pledges which we have put into our council strategy for the next few years.
“We have created enough headroom to be able to deliver on things we care about without pulling back on services.
“Making sure we keep that investment in new care homes, new special schools, that we are creating a virtual social care academy so carers both paid and unpaid can access skills, training and learning they need.”
The council’s cabinet was today (Wednesday) due to consider the budget proposals on and a public consultation on the plans will run until early January.
“We have a long-term plan for our area which will put the council on a stable footing and invest in the services people rely on – better care, better roads and a stronger and greener local economy,” Cllr Spivey said..
“Our budget restores stability to the council’s finances. We inherited a £17 million black hole from the previous Conservative administration and have been working hard to ensure we close this gap while still investing in the issues that matter to residents.’
“We are increasing support for vulnerable people, including investment in three new care homes and three new special schools. These are services families rely on every single day.’
“We are fulfilling our pledge to fix our roads with a £15 million investment. ‘
“We are combatting climate change and supporting the environment through our nature recovery strategy and cutting emissions from transport’
“We are backing the local economy, supporting skills, and making decisions that deliver long-term financial stability.’
“The message of this budget is clear. Investment into infrastructure and people to ensure a thriving local economy. We have closed the gap left by the Conservatives and will continue our hard work to ensure Gloucestershire is the best it can be.’
Conservative group leader Stephen Davies (C, Hardwicke and Severn) said he did not understand the shortfall figure which “officers have been unable to verify”.
“There was a £10m savings target, which is 1.5 per cent of the overall budget which we had a plan for,” he said.
“This is what Liberal Democrats do, they over promise and blame everyone else for their failings.”
