OVER 5,000 vehicles in the Forest of Dean have been on the roads without a valid MOT in the last three years, new figures show.
Research by Confused.com revealed that since 2022, 5,346 vehicles have an overdue MOT and the average test pass rate is 69.32 per cent.
The figures were obtained through Freedom of Information (FOI) requests to the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA).
Nick Evans, Deputy PCC and the Chair or the Road Safety Partnership said: “Driving without a valid MOT isn’t just breaking the law, it’s putting yours and others’ lives at risk.
“Every unchecked vehicle adds danger, especially to the rural roads of The Forest. We have too many fatalities on our county’s roads, and every death is one too many. That’s why, through our Police and Crime Commissioners priority of Safer Communities, alongside road safety education, we are looking to see more police patrols on the Forest’s roads to try and prevent these fatal consequences and get dangerous vehicles off our roads.”
Nationally, the data showed that 2.9 million British drivers have been on the roads without a valid MOT certificate in the last three years. What’s more, 791,000 vehicles were overdue for a new MOT test certificate in 2024 alone.
Rhydian Jones, motoring expert at Confused.com, said: “Keeping on top of your MOT is more than a box-ticking exercise. It’s one of the most important ways to make sure your car is reliable and safe to drive.
“Our research shows that millions of cars are on the road without a valid MOT, often because drivers simply forget. But an expired MOT doesn’t just mean a fine of up to £1,000. It means your car might not be roadworthy, which puts you and others at risk. And if caught without a valid MOT, there’s also a chance your insurance could be invalidated.”
For many, the issue starts with simply missing their test date. According to a new survey of 2,000 UK drivers, over 1 in 5 (20%) admit to missing their MOT. More than half (52%) of these drivers say it has happened more than twice.
For those who have missed an MOT, almost half (46%) said they forgot the date. While 1 in 7 (14%) thought they had more time left. But 7% of drivers who missed their MOT date couldn’t get an appointment in time. This left them with concerns that a lack of test availability might be contributing to risky road conditions.
The cost of an MOT can also be a factor for missing the test. Almost 1 in 10 had to delay their MOT test because of cost. On average, drivers said they spent £111 on their vehicle test, including booking fees and repairs. With the cost of living still on the rise, some motorists may struggle to cover this expense straight away.
Forest of Dean motorists can check their current MOT status, review their MOT history and sign up for automated reminders using Confused.com’s MOT Checker online.
