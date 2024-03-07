COUNCIL chiefs have lifted the lid on plans for their new Welsh Medium primary school that will shortly be opening its doors in Monmouth.
A council spokesperson said: “Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy will open its doors in September 2024, with the new school's refurbished building scheduled for completion in 2025.
“The first students will use accommodation in Overmonnow Primary as the new school's refurbished building is developed. School transport will be available for school age pupils who live more than 1.5 miles from the school and reside within the catchment area (https://maps.monmouthshire.gov.uk/localinfo.aspx).
“From September 2024, for one year only, Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy will offer full days for 3 and 4 year olds in line with the school opening hours.
“From September 2025, there will be a Welsh medium Cylch Meithrin on the school site that is able to provide wrap around childcare for 3 and 4 year olds, as well as Flying Start childcare for 2 year olds, so the school nursery will then revert to part time sessions of 2 ½ hours a day.
"Creating a new Welsh medium provision in Monmouth is a crucial part of the council's contribution to the Welsh Government's strategy of creating one million Welsh speakers by 2050, while also achieving the targets set out in the council's Welsh Education Strategic Plan 22-32, which supports our broader strategy to grow the demand for Welsh medium education across the county.
Monmouthshire Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said:: "It is fantastic to be able to share the first plans of the new school building with you.
"Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy will provide a fantastic opportunity for our younger residents to follow a Welsh medium education.
"I'm so proud to see the Welsh language numbers growing in Monmouthshire. The new school will allow us to provide a place to continue this growth for generations to come."
Robert Williams, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “We’re very excited to be part of the team delivering what is an important new project for Monmouthshire, addressing the vital need for a new Welsh-medium school in the county.”
To register your child at Ysgol Gymraeg Trefynwy, go to www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/applying-for-a-school-place/ or contact [email protected].