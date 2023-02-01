Herefordshire plans to spend nearly £40 million extra in the county in the year from April, in a package of measures to be approved by councillors next week.
Under its proposed capital programme for 2023/24, the council will borrow nearly £25m of this, the remaining £15m to come from grants and reserves.
The projects range across the services the council provides in the county.
If approved, it will spend just over £18m on a new fleet of bin lorries along with electric vehicle charging infrastructure at its two waste collection depots;
Just over £4m will go on highways maintenance, as a condition of extra funding for this from the Government.
The county has a backlog of around £91m of carriageway work, not counting foot and cycle paths, street lighting and furniture, and traffic management;
A further £144,000 will be spent bringing in moving traffic enforcement measures at two unspecified Hereford sites;
£2.8m will go on the Hereford Transport Hub, the planned public transport interchange at the railway station, following the awarding of nearly £20 million of Government cash for the project last month;
£73,000 will go on adding four electric cargo bikes to the Hereford’s Beryl public bike share scheme, along with two docking stations for the bikes, one on each side of the Wye;
A further £315,000 will be spent removing and replacing trees on public land suffering from ash dieback, a novel disease which can leave them structurally dangerous;
In education, the council plans to spend £1 million adapting “up to six” schools to meet the physical needs of pupils with special educational needs, and a further £2.7 million on schools maintenance, focussing on priorities identified in a 2019 survey, and on “current emergency works”;
For homes, £5.1 million will go on is further work to retrofit homes in the county for greater energy efficiency;
Nearly £2.5 million will go on upgrading council buildings, including bringing in energy efficiency measures;
It will spend just over £1.4 million on a range of internal IT upgrades.
The proposal also includes £762,000 to re-landscape The Master’s House car park in Ledbury alongside restoration of the main building. But this is marked as “dependent on successful LUF [Levelling Up Fund] grant award”, despite this having been refused by the Government last month.