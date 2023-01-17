ARSON attacks in Cinderford have been running at the rate of one a week for the last year, it has been revealed.
There have been some 55 incidents of fire-setting since January last year with youngsters believed to have been responsible for many of them.
The Engelhard Industrial Estate off Valley Road has been a particular target with 27 fires since last April.
The Forest Council is teaming up with local partners in a bid to reduce the number of incidents.
Last month, police arrested and questioned two teenage boys suspected of being involved in the series of arson “attacks”.
Gloucestershire Police said there have been 55 arson incidents in the town since the start of last year.
The district council says “many” young people have been engaging in the “dangerous and destructive” activity, quoting the figure of 27 fires at the Engelhard site.
Now, the council is looking to take action by joining up with Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS), the Forest of Dean Neighbourhood Policing Team and local schools to help educate young people on the dangers of fire.
The partnership will see GFRS’ education programme SkillZONE and police officers attend local secondary schools to carry out assemblies to raise awareness of the dangers associated with the Engelhard site, and with fire setting.
They will also be working with schools and families to identify young people who may need further education “to help them make positive choices about the activities they are getting involved with.”
Police say the incidents at Engelhard are taking place during specific time periods, including after school and early evening.
Deputy leader of Forest of Dean District Council and chair of the Community Safety Partnership, Cllr Paul Hiett, said: “As a council, we want to ensure that residents feel safe and to reduce anti-social behaviour and crime across the district.
“Not only are these arson incidents illegal, but they are extremely dangerous and can cause significant distress for people in the local area.
“We are working hard with partners so that young people in the area receive education about the dangers of fire and to ensure that no further incidents occur.
“I’d like to thank residents, partners and council staff who are working on this project and would ask any residents who require any assistance on this matter, please get in touch so that we can help.”
The partners are encouraging anyone who suspects a young person of being involved in starting fires in the community to refer them to SkillZONE’s ‘Firesetter’ youth intervention programme, which aims to “change behaviour through knowledge and education”.
Details of the scheme can be found on SkillZONE’s website.
Gloucestershire County Council cabinet member with responsibility for the Fire and Rescue Service, Cllr Dave Norman, said: “Arson incidents are extremely dangerous, irresponsible and can lead to potentially life-changing consequences.
“It’s vitally important that young people are educated on the dangers of fire so we can help to reduce the number of these incidents.
"We will work closely with our partners to raise awareness, to discourage young people from getting involved in this anti-social activity.”
Sergeant Nick Wheeler, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Deliberately setting fires is incredibly dangerous and can have a huge impact on the community.
"We will not tolerate this behaviour and anybody we catch will be dealt with to the full extent of the law.
'We’re asking all parents to keep an eye on their children and to teach them about the dangers of deliberately starting fires.”
Madeleine Jarrett SkillZONE manager at Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Setting fires is not only anti-social but also extremely dangerous.
"Fire is unpredictable and can get out of control very quickly, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage, with potentially life-changing consequences”.
For more information, go to www.skillzone.glosfire.gov.uk.