TWO Forest councillors have been re-elected to roles at the head of the district’s Community Safety Partnership.
Deputy council leader, Cllr Paul Hiett, will remain as chair of the partnership for 2023, while Cllr Di Martin will stay on as vice-chair.
The partnership, which is led by the council and includes Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) and the police, works to help reduce crime in the area by producing an action plan of initiatives to tackle a range of issues, including criminal damage, hate crime, anti-social behaviour and domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Following his re-election, Cllr Hiett said: “We want to ensure people across the Forest of Dean feel safe in their communities and this partnership with other organisations will continue to help fight crime and reduce the fear of crime for our residents.
“The Community Safety Partnership annually reviews local priorities and will continue to work with residents to help tackle problems in their local area.
“This scheme could not work without the commitment of its partners and I would like to thank everyone involved and look forward to working with residents across the Forest to help make our district the best it can be.”
Among initiatives is the education of school children in Cinderford on the dangers of setting fires, following a high number of incidents across the town since last April.
The council’s Street Wardens team are also delivering drug awareness sessions to young people through local schools and youth clubs.
Community safety lead at the council, Damion Collins said any residents experiencing problems in their area should follow the advice provided by the Community Safety Partnership to help eradicate those issues.
He said: ‘‘The Partnership works with people across the district to help them feel safe and welcome in their community and work with residents, businesses and partners to discuss issues and to ensure those problems are dealt with.’’