THOUSANDS of pounds has been allocated to Forest communities through the county council to fund a range of youth projects and initiatives.
Gloucestershire County Council’s Build Back Better Youth Fund launched this week, with up to £3,000 available for each of the county’s 53 divisions.
The £159,000 fund will allow each county councillor to support projects in their local area.
The council hopes the funds ensure that small youth projects can continue “the excellent work they are doing with our young people”.
Initiatives eligible for the funding include sport, recreation and leisure activities; wellbeing, mental health and “building resilience”; and “digital innovation” for young people.
It is open to community and voluntary organisations, charities, community interest companies, town and parish councils and sports groups.
Cllr Lynden Stowe, Deputy Leader of the Council, said: “I am delighted that we have created a youth fund which councillors can use to fund organisations in their local area, to provide more support and learning opportunities for children and young people.
“I would urge groups who think this fund can help them make a real difference to children and young people in their community to make sure that they apply.”
For more information and details on how to apply, go to www.gloucestershire.gov.uk/build-back-better-councillor-scheme.